FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland to impose 0.7-1.3 pct tax rate on big retailers - FinMin
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 25, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Poland to impose 0.7-1.3 pct tax rate on big retailers - FinMin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Poland plans to impose a new progressive tax rate for retailers with monthly sales of over 1.5 million zlotys, which is to yield around 2 billion zlotys ($485 million) in state budget inflows this year, finance ministry said on Monday.

The ministry added that the tax rate will amount to 0.7 percent of monthly sales under 300 million zlotys and 1.3 percent if the revenue is larger. The ministry also plans to impose a 1.9 percent tax rate on weekend and holidays sales.

Initially PiS planned to link the retailer tax rate with the size of stores, but to avoid the retailers’ tricks of launching small-sized shops, it finally decided to make the levy conditional on sales.

The proposal is yet to go through all legislative levels, with the ministry expecting the new levy to be in force as of April 1 this year.

The retailer tax is another tool of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) to finance its costly election promises, including child and welfare benefits.

PiS, which won an outright majority in October parliamentary election and has an ally in the president, has already imposed a new bank tax bill, which will become binding on Feb.1.

This year’s central budget deficit is capped at 54.7 billion zlotys. ($1 = 4.1252 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.