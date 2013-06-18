FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish PM: "no concessions" on $3.2 bln bill from EU road-builders
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 4:31 PM / in 4 years

Polish PM: "no concessions" on $3.2 bln bill from EU road-builders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, June 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday Poland would not bow to political pressure over bills from foreign construction firms of about 10 billion zlotys ($3.2 billion) for work carried out under an EU-backed road-building programme.

Tusk said he was “not impressed” by a letter from the ambassadors of Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Portugal urging Poland to explain why roads agency GDDKiA had not paid the firms what they say they are owed.

GDDKiA says it is the contractors that are at fault, but the dispute risks harming Warsaw’s reputation in Brussels, which is pumping huge sums into Polish roads and railways.

“This letter has not impressed me much,” Tusk told a news conference, referring to the letter seen by Reuters and addressed to Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Janusz Piechocinski. “There is no reason for GDDKiA to make concessions in the face of political pressure,” Tusk said.

It was the first time the EU governments had formally joined forces in the dispute, raising diplomatic pressure on Warsaw.

The letter said the unpaid money pointed to fundamental and systemic problems in the way Poland manages big civil engineering projects.

The letter called the sum owed “unusual and unprecedented” and it asked Piechocinski to look into the matter.

Firms that have been in dispute with the Polish road agency over payments include Austria’s Strabag and Alpine Bau, a unit of Germany’s Bilfinger, Ireland’s SIAC, SISK and Roadbridge, and a unit of Spain’s Ferrovial.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.