FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland ready to talk about roads payment row: Irish minister
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 28, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Poland ready to talk about roads payment row: Irish minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Poland is suggesting a willingness to resolve disputes with European construction firms over road-building contracts worth billions of euros, an Irish government minister said on Friday.

Many contractors accuse the Polish state roads agency of forcing them to absorb heavy losses to build Polish motorways, and even driving some into bankruptcy. Poland has denied the allegations. The contracts were backed by European Union cash.

Paschal Donohoe, Ireland’s European Affairs Minister, had meetings in Warsaw on Friday with senior Polish infrastructure officials. Irish firms were among the worst hit by disputes with Poland over payments for building motorways.

Construction executives say they are hopeful of a new approach by Poland after the Polish roads agency chief - who was the focus of criticism from contractors - was removed from his job this month.

“We had a constructive meeting this morning. We had a clear and substantial exchange of views regarding very differing views on this matter,” Donohoe told Reuters in an interview. “It was positive.”

The minister said the Polish officials agreed to have further discussions with Ireland, something which he said was “an important development on this issue”.

Firms in dispute with the Polish roads agency over payments include Austria’s Strabag and Alpine Bau, Ireland’s SIAC, SISK and Roadbridge, a unit of Spain’s Ferrovial and a unit of Germany’s Bilfinger (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goettig and Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.