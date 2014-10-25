Poland withdraws accreditation for Russian journalist

WARSAW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Poland has withdrawn accreditation for a Russian journalist working in Warsaw at the request of the Polish internal security agency, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.

The ministry declined to provide any further information on its action against Leonid Sviridov, who was working in Poland for Russian state-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

“This has happened at the request of ABW,” said Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Marcin Wojciechowski. ABW is the acronym for Poland’s Internal Security Agency.

The action follows last week’s arrest of two men on suspicion of spying, who a member of the Polish parliament’s intelligence committee said were working for Russian intelligence.

The withdrawal of the media accreditation for Leonid Sviridov could potentially mean that he might lose the right to reside in Poland.

The head of Rossiya Segodnya was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti news agency, which is part of Rossiya Segodnya holding group, that Poland should explain its actions.

“We demand from the Foreign Ministry of Poland official explanations of the causes of denying the journalist’s accreditation,” Dmitry Kiselev was quoted as saying.

Poland’s Internal Security Agency was not available for comment. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Stephen Powell)