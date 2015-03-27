FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland to charge two Russian officials over Kaczynski plane crash
#Industrials
March 27, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Poland to charge two Russian officials over Kaczynski plane crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 27 (Reuters) - Poland said on Friday it will bring charges against two Russian air traffic controllers over a 2010 plane crash which killed then Polish president Lech Kaczynski, a move likely to damage bilateral relations already strained by the Ukraine crisis.

Prosecutor Ireneusz Szelag from the District Military Prosecutors’ Office told a news briefing an investigation so far established that the main cause of the crash was the failure of the plane’s crew to respond adequately to adverse weather conditions.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by John Stonestreet

