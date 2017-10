WARSAW, July 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s gas monopoly PGNiG , copper miner KGHM and utilities PGE , Tauron and Enea will spend up to 1.5 billion zlotys ($450.44 million) on shale gas development by 2015, the Treasury Minister said on Wednesday.

Mikolaj Budzanowski told Polskie Radio the funds would cover exploration and the construction of three shale gas mines in Poland. ($1=3.3301 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)