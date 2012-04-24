UPDATE 1-Polish shale gas co-op grows, hits delay

* Enea joins PGNiG, PGE, KGHM and Tauron in shale talks

WARSAW, April 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s No. 3 utility Enea has joined a group of state-controlled companies looking to invest in shale gas development, gas delivery monopoly PGNiG said on Tuesday.

PGNiG, which holds the rights to explore a potentially promising shale gas basin in northern Poland, has already had separate talks with utilities PGE and Tauron and copper miner KGHM about some form of co-operation.

“The companies decided that mutual co-operation on the Wejherowo licence will be more effective,” PGNiG said in a statement.

It delayed the conclusion of the discussions to June from the end of this month.

Enea was unavailable for comment.

In February, the group denied a report it would to team up with Poland’s top oil refiner PKN Orlen, which also holds shale gas exploration licences, in the search for the unconventional gas.

Poland, the largest economy in the eastern part of the European Union, is eager to develop shale industry to modernise its coal-intensive economy and curb its reliance on costly Russian gas supplies.

Poland has granted more than 100 exploration licences to its state-controlled companies as well as global majors such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

It has estimated its shale reserves at 346 to 768 billion cubic metres (bcm).

The head of PGNiG, which controls 15 exploration licences, was quoted by a local newspaper as saying that it would need to know the full potential of shale gas in Poland by 2019 to decide on future supplies from Russia’s Gazprom.

Its current contract expires in 2022.

The EU’s largest ex-communist member consumes 14 bcm of gas annually with imports at nearly 10 bcm, most of it from Russia. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Maciej Onoszko, additional reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; editing by Jason Neely)