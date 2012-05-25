New Polish shale tax won't soak investors-official

* New tax proposal to go to parliament in June

SOPOT, Poland, May 25 (Reuters) - Poland’s planned oil and gas tax is aimed at encouraging companies to develop the country’s vast shale reserves by providing a stable legal framework rather than raising revenue for state coffers, a top government official said on Friday.

The Polish government has granted more than 100 shale gas exploration licences to help develop reserves that - while less than originally thought - are still enough to meet domestic demand for decades.

Oil majors such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron along with several smaller exploration companies have put down stakes in the European Union Nation country. But uncertainty over a murky legal environment has halted investment.

“The fiscal aspect of the tax is not most important,” deputy Finance Minister Maciej Grabowski told reporters on the sidelines of shale gas conference in the coastal town of Sopot.

“The most important thing is to provide investors with stable conditions for operations.”

Both coal-reliant Poland and the European Union are keen to find ways to diversify imports away from Russia, which provides around a half of Poland’s gas consumption and some 25 percent of EU deliveries.

Earlier this year, Poland estimated its recoverable shale reserves stood at between 346 billion to 768 billion cubic metres, far less than the U.S. Energy Information Association’s previous estimate of 5.3 trillion but still enough to encourage investment.

During a panel discussion, Grabowski said the proposed tax, which is expected to be presented to parliament in June, would be flexible and take into account risks related to drilling costs.

He also denied the proposed regulation would resemble a new mining tax introduced at the end of March that dug deep into the pockets of state-controlled copper and silver miner KGHM .

“This (shale) business is on a completely different stage than the copper or silver extraction business,” Grabowski said.

“Exploration costs required to launch that business have already been borne. We are in a much different situation here and a completely different system will be proposed.”

Poland is aiming to launch shale gas production around the end of 2014, with local gas monopoly PGNiG and refiner PKN Orlen expected to play a leading role in developing the sector.

The shale gas tax is part of a broader law covering hydrocarbon extraction that Poland’s environment ministry is preparing along with the finance ministry.