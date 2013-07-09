FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron plans no more work on well at Polish Frampol permit
July 9, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Chevron plans no more work on well at Polish Frampol permit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 9 (Reuters) - Energy major Chevron is not planning any more work on a shale gas exploration well at its Frampol concession in south-eastern Poland, but is still working on other wells and is committed to Polish exploration, its country manager said on Tuesday.

“We got enough information on one particular well, at Frampol, and we are not planning additional work there, but on some of the other wells we have, we are planning more work,” John P. Claussen told Reuters in an interview.

Asked about draft amendments to Poland’s hydrocarbon law which the environment ministry has submitted to the cabinet for approval, Claussen said the firm wanted the opportunity to continue dialogue with the government on the draft.

