Poland will continue to explore for shale gas -PM Kopacz
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

Poland will continue to explore for shale gas -PM Kopacz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Poland will continue drilling for shale gas despite U.S. energy major Chevron’s decision to stop shale gas operations in the country, Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Tuesday.

“Shale gas and energy security will still be our priority,” Kopacz told a news conference.

Last week, Chevron said it would stop exploring for shale gas in Poland, a sector that has failed to live up to its early promise of transforming eastern Europe’s energy supplies. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

