Poland's ING Slaski to issue $89 million in bonds
December 16, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Poland's ING Slaski to issue $89 million in bonds

WARSAW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski, the Polish unit of Dutch lender ING, will issue 300 million zlotys ($89 million) in unsecured bonds, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bonds - due to mature in 2019 - will have a variable annual interest rate, based on the six-month Warsaw Interbank Offered Rate plus a 0.75 percent margin, with a half-year interest period, the statement said.

The issuance will be settled on Dec. 19.

$1 = 3.3710 zlotys Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
