FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish president's jet "disintegrated" mid-air in 2010 -minister
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 4, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Polish president's jet "disintegrated" mid-air in 2010 -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Polish government’s jet which crashed in 2010 in western Russia, killing the president along with a large number of high-ranking officials had “disintegrated” mid-air, Polish defence minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at a ceremony to announce a relaunch of an official investigation into the crash, Antoni Macierewicz appeared to contradict the previous inquiry’s findings that pilot error had led to the tragedy.

“(The state investigation committee) has ... had the full record of events with respect to the activity of the plane’s instruments, from the start to the plane’s disintegration mid-air, more or less 15-18 metres above the ground,” Macierewicz said. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary and Anna Koper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.