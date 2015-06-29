FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland to trim stakes in PKO, PZU and PGE by end-October - minister
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Poland to trim stakes in PKO, PZU and PGE by end-October - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIELSKO-BIALA, Poland, June 29 (Reuters) - Poland plans to trim its stakes at state-controlled bank PKO BP, insurer PZU and power producer PGE by end-October to provide financing for the state investment vehicle Polskie Inwestycje, the treasury minister said.

“The treasury would like to sell shares in PZU, PKO and PGE by the end of the government’s term to provide financing for investment projects which are part of Polskie Inwestycje,” Czerwinski told Reuters on Monday.

“The decisions will be taken by us in such a way to avoid turbulence on the stock market for minority shareholders of these companies,” he said.

Poland will hold parliamentary elections in October. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.