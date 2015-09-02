Warsaw bourse mulls fixed-rate bonds issue to refinance debt

WARSAW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Central and eastern Europe’s biggest bourse, the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), said on Wednesday it is starting consultations with potential investors aimed at issuing long-term fixed-rate bonds to refinance its existing floating-rate debt.

WSE issued bonds worth 245 million zlotys ($65.05 million) in December 2011. The maturity of the bonds is Jan. 2, 2017.

The Polish bourse also said that it is considering an early redemption of the existing bonds. ($1 = 3.7664 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)