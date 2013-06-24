FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Warsaw bourse resumes publishing indexes after glitch
June 24, 2013 / 11:38 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Warsaw bourse resumes publishing indexes after glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Releads with resumption of indices)

WARSAW, June 24 (Reuters) - The Warsaw bourse restarted publication of the values of its indexes and resumed trade on index-linked instruments after suspending them earlier on Monday due to a technical problem, it said.

The exchange will release the value of the indexes from the start of the session to 12.00 pm (1000 GMT) at a later time, it said in a statement.

The indexes include the blue-chip WIG20 and the broad WIG index (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Anthony Barker)

