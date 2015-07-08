Poland to propose plan to convert CHF mortgages into zlotys - report

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling party Civic Platform wants to give bank clients the option of converting Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys on preferential terms, with banks bearing half of the cost, a radio channel reported on Wednesday.

Radio Zet said the proposal is estimated to cost the banking sector about 9 billion zlotys ($2.35 billion) and will affect 20 percent of the outstanding Swiss franc mortgages.

Civic Platform is to present later on Wednesday details of its plan to tackle the problem of Swiss franc mortgages, which became more expensive after Switzerland removed its cap on the franc in January, allowing the currency to surge. ($1 = 3.8231 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)