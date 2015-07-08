Poland says Swiss franc bill to apply to 60,000 people

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling party Civic Platform (PO) estimates its bill allowing holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages to convert them into zlotys partiallly at lenders’ cost will cover 60,000 people, PO lawmaker Jacek Brzezinka said on Wednesday.

According to the bill’s draft, the proposed solution applies to mortgage holders who own only one flat which is not bigger than 75 square metres, or one house which is not bigger that 100 square metres.

550,000 Poles took out mortgages in Swiss francs before the global crisis to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates, but those loans have become much more expensive since the franc almost doubled in value against the zloty. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)