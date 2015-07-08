FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish watchdog says Swiss franc bill not a threat to financial system
July 8, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Polish watchdog says Swiss franc bill not a threat to financial system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Polish financial market regulator KNF said on Wednesday that the bill proposed by the ruling party that will allow holders of Swiss franc denominated mortgages to convert them into zlotys at the current rate would not be a threat to the financial system.

“Half of the currency risk costs would be covered by banks, but they would be spread in years, so would not threaten the stability of the financial system,” KNF said in a statement.

More than 500,000 Poles took out mortgages in Swiss francs before the global crisis to take advantage of low Swiss interest rates, but those loans have become much more expensive since the franc almost doubled in value against the zloty. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

