#Intel
October 25, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Polish regulator sets higher capital ratio for lender Millennium

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial regulator KNF has told local lender Bank Millennium it should set aside more capital for it to be able to cope with its large Swiss-franc loan portfolio, the bank said on Sunday.

KNF recommended that the Polish unit of Portugal’s Millennium BCP held a cushion equal to 15.83 percent of its total capital, or 3.83 percentage points more than earlier, the bank said in a statement.

The ratio is below the 16-percent total capital ratio it reported in its third-quarter results on Friday, it said.

The bank was told to hold the extra funds to hedge the risk stemming from its foreign currency-denominated mortgage portfolio. At least three-quarters of the extra funds need to be composed of Tier 1 capital, a core measure of a bank’s financial strength, the regulator told the bank.

About 550,000 Poles hold mortgages denominated in Swiss francs, mostly taken out before the financial crisis when the zloty was stronger against the franc.

Some Polish borrowers have struggled to keep up their mortgage repayments after a surge in the franc when Switzerland scrapped its policy in January of capping the currency against the euro.

Millennium joined five other Polish banks, whom KNF has told to plump up capital cushions. The group includes No.1 Polish lender PKO BP, BZ WBK, mBank, BGZ BNP Paribas and Getin Noble Bank.

Millennium has already said it does not plan any dividend payout from its 2015 profit.

Other banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages include BPH and Raiffeisen’s Polish unit. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

