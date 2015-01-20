Franc surge may change Poland's view on banks' dividends -financial watchdog

WARSAW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Poland financial watchdog KNF may change its approach to Polish banks’ current dividend policies, following last week’s surge in the Swiss franc’s exchange rate against the zloty, KNF’s chief Andrzej Jakubiak said on Tuesday.

“I can’t rule out that in the current situation the supervisor (KNF) might have a new view on the banks’ dividend policies this year,” Jakubiak told state radio Trojka.

KNF has thus far been limiting dividend payouts among local banks, strenghtening their liquidity levels. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)