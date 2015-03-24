FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's regulator says to limit dividends from FX-mortgage exposed banks
March 24, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's regulator says to limit dividends from FX-mortgage exposed banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial watchdog KNF said on Tuesday it would issue individual recommendations on holding off dividend payouts to lenders with significant foreign-exchange mortgage portfolios.

“Those banks will in April 2014 receive individual recommendations on not paying dividend,” KNF said in a statement.

Banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages include Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP, BPH, BZ WBK, mBank, Millennium and Raiffeisen’s Polish unit. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

