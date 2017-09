WARSAW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz on Tuesday requested a regulatory probe into local banks’ actions regarding changes in Swiss franc-denominated mortgage loans, after the franc’s last-week surge affected 550,000 Polish homeowners.

“The purpose is to verify that these activities do not affect the legally protected interests of borrowers-consumers,” the government statement reads. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)