Poland's mBank delays dividend decision after regulator intervenes
March 30, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's mBank delays dividend decision after regulator intervenes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Polish lender mBank, the local unit of Germany’s Commerzbank voted on Monday to postpone a decision on 2014 dividend payments after the state regulator recommended putting the payments on hold.

Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski told mBank’s annual general meeting the financial sector regulator, KNF, had sent a letter recommending dividends be withheld pending the setting of additional capital requirements to take account of the bank’s exposure to Swiss franc mortgages.

Stypulkowski said the regulator’s recommendation does not automatically mean mBank will have to change its dividend plans. The AGM, which had been due to decide on dividend payments, was adjourned until April 29. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

