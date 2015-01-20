FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish FinMin urges local banks to use sub-zero rates on Swiss franc mortgages
January 20, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Polish FinMin urges local banks to use sub-zero rates on Swiss franc mortgages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Polish finance minister Mateusz Szczurek on Tuesday urged local banks to use below-zero interest rates on the Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, stressing the current situation on the foreign exchange market posed no threat to lenders.

“The client accepts the foreign exchange risk, while the bank accepts the interest rate risk. That’s a fair deal,” Szczurek told private broadcaster TVN24 BiS after his meeting with major banks, regulators and the central bank.

The sides met after last week’s surge in the Swiss franc’s exchange rate against the zloty raised borrowing costs for 550,000 Polish homeowners who took out loans denominated in the Swiss currency.

Szczurek added that there had been no discussion on freezing Swiss franc exchange rates or additional loan collateral on the part of banks. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
