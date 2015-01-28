FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says not considering forced conversion of CHF mortgages
January 28, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Poland says not considering forced conversion of CHF mortgages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Poland is not looking to follow Hungary’s example and force lenders to convert Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into the local currency, Deputy Prime Minister Janusz Piechocinski said on Wednesday.

“I’d spoken about Mr Orban’s solutions very briefly,” said Piechocinski, referring to Hungary’s Prime Minister Victor Orban, who last year ordered that all mortgages be converted into local currency at banks’ cost.

“This is not the best example of solving these issues, not only for the financial system, but also for mortgage holders,” Piechocinski told a news conference. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)

