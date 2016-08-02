FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 10:17 AM / a year ago

Poland's FX loan fee refund to cost up to 4 bln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A refund of excessive currency conversion fees for holders of Polish Swiss franc mortgages will cost lenders up to 4 billion zlotys ($1 billion), officials said on Tuesday.

Polish president's proposed solution to the issue of Swiss franc mortgages will force banks to refund the fees, with regulatory changes encouraging a gradual redenomination of the loans.

More than half a million Poles took out Swiss franc loans to benefit from low interest rates in Switzerland, but now face much bigger repayments because the Swiss currency has doubled in value against the zloty over the last few years. ($1 = 3.8698 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)

