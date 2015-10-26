CORRECTED-Polish regulator sets higher capital ratio target for Raiffeisen unit

(Corrects figures in 2nd paragraph)

WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial regulator KNF has raised the capital target it sets for Raiffeisen Polbank to a level already met by the lender, suggesting no immediate need to tap shareholders for fresh funds to cover possible losses on its Swiss franc loans.

KNF recommended that the Polish unit of Austria’s Raiffeisen should hold an additional cushion equal to 2.08 percent of its total capital, translating to a Tier 1 target of 11.8 percent after January 2016. That is higher than the 10.25 percent target set for the Polish banking sector as a whole.

Tier 1 capital is the core measure of a bank’s financial strength from a regulator’s point of view. KNF gave no reason for setting Raiffeisen Polbank’s target higher than for the sector as a whole, but the bank has one of the biggest percentage exposures to Swiss franc mortgage in the sector, at 36 pct of its total portfolio.

Raiffeisen Polbank’s Tier 1 stood at 13.2 percent last year, which means the bank comfortably meets new requirements, even though analysts had feared it may not be able to meet the targets due with its Swiss franc loan portfolio.

About 550,000 Poles hold mortgages denominated in Swiss francs, mostly taken out before the financial crisis when the zloty was stronger against the franc.

Some Polish borrowers have struggled to keep up their repayments after a surge in the franc when Switzerland in January scrapped its policy of capping the currency against the euro.

Polbank joined six other Polish banks, whom KNF has told to plump up their capital cushions, including PKO BP, BZ WBK, mBank, BGZ BNP Paribas, Getin , and Bank Millennium. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Holmes and Adrian Croft)