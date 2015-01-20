FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss franc's surge to weigh on Polish consumption
#Switzerland Market Report
January 20, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Swiss franc's surge to weigh on Polish consumption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss central bank’s move last week has caused turbulence in markets which “will not facilitate” further interest rate cuts in Poland and will weigh on consumption, a senior Polish debt official said on Tuesday.

Bogdan Klimaszewski, the deputy director of the finance ministry’s debt department, told a Euromoney conference that, as a result of the Swiss franc’s surge, Polish households’ income will drop by some 2 billion zlotys ($536.8 million), or around 0.2 percent of gross domestic product. This will curb consumption by around 0.1 percent of GDP.

He also said the zloty was relatively stable during the whole of 2014 but weakened in December, which was “supportive for the economy”, especially for the export sector. ($1 = 3.7258 zlotys) (Reporting by Krisztina Than, Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
