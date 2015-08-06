Polish bank association: FX mortgages bill could harm economy

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Head of Poland’s bank association said on Thursday that an amendment to a bill on converting Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys that significantly increases costs for banks could negatively affect their ability to finance the economy.

“These are solutions without a reliable assessment of their consequences and they should not be introduced this way,” Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz told Reuters. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)