FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish FX bill does not show mortgage conversion cost -lobby
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Polish FX bill does not show mortgage conversion cost -lobby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Polish president handed over to Swiss franc-denominated mortgages holders a draft bill that paves the way to convert some of their credits into zlotys at potentially below-market rate, but the draft does not show any calculation of the cost, the representative of the lobby said on Friday.

“The draft bill includes a complicated algorithm which shows how to calculate the fair (franc) rate,” Maciej Pawlicki told reporters.

“The rate (which results from the algorithm) means that neither zloty nor foreign currency borrowers are privileged against each others,” he said.

Pawlicki also pointed out that the bill does not include the cost of the operation for banks. This cost is to be calculated by the financial sector regulator KNF. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.