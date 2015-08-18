UPDATE 1-Polish c.bank warns banks could challenge Swiss franc mortgage plan

(Adds details, Prime Minister’s comment)

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank said on Tuesday that banks could challenge a plan to make them foot the bill for fixing the country’s Swiss franc mortgage problem and their owners may demand compensation from the state.

The lower house of Parliament passed a draft law this month that would allow some franc mortgage holders to convert their loans to zlotys at the banks’ cost.

Sources told Reuters last week foreign owners of Polish banks could seek international arbitration and the banks themselves could challenge the law in constitutional court.

“Taking into account the potential impact of the act on public finances one should also pay attention to a number of legal opinions that state that there are doubts regarding the constitutionality of the act’s provisions,” the central bank said in an opinion sent to the parliament.

“This may create a risk of claims for compensation from banks and their investors at state treasury’s cost,” it said.

More than half a million Poles took out home loans in Swiss francs, mostly between 2007 and 2008, hoping to benefit from low interest rates. Since then, the franc has risen by more than 80 percent against the zloty, trapping some owners in homes whose value is below the zloty market price, while installments rose.

The central bank estimated the losses incurred by banks due to the law would be 21 billion zlotys ($5.6 billion), and said 47 percent of foreign currency credit holders would be eligible for conversion.

Originally the draft law proposed by the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party envisaged the cost of conversion would be equally split between lenders and clients.

But its junior coalition partner Polish Peasants Party (PSL) supported the opposition’s last-minute changes to the bill, imposing 90 percent of costs on banks. The bill is to return to the lower house’s floor after a debate in the senate.

Polish banks, including PKO, BZ WBK, mBank , Millennium, and BPH, hold Swiss franc portfolios worth some 144 billion zlotys, equivalent to 8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Around 60 percent of Poland's banking sector is owned by foreign groups such as Santander, Commerzbank , Raiffeisen and BCP. ($1 = 3.7775 zlotys)