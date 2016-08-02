FACTBOX-Poland's proposed solution to Swiss franc mortgage problem

WARSAW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Polish president's office and central bank governor Adam Glapinski presented on Tuesday a plan to address the country's problem with costly Swiss franc denominated mortgages.

Please find below key points of the proposed solution:

VOLUNTARY CONVERSION MECHANISM

* Poland's financial regulator is to issue recommendations for banks with portfolios of loans denominated in foreign currencies, which mainly consist of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages.

* The regulator is to significantly increase capital requirements for those portfolios, so that banks will find it unprofitable to keep holding these loans on their books and will thus be induced to offer voluntary conversion for borrowers.

* According to the proposal, the best way to increase capital requirements would be to increase risks weights for the portfolios, so that banks nevertheless willing to hold these portfolios would have to put aside more capital.

* According to the proposal, it is not possible to introduce a universal increase in capital requirements due to EU regulation related to the CRR/CRD4 EU Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive.

So, the increase in capital requirements is to be implemented on a case-by-case basis, in the so-called Supervisory Review and Evaluation (SREP).

* The increase in risk weights is to be spread out over time, but the scale of the increase is to be clearly visible and decisive. Banks will be given time to conduct a gradual restructuring of the loans.

* The risk weights are to be chosen so that the effect on capital would be larger than the cost of conversion.

* The increase in the risk weights requires action and decisions from the financial regulator KNF, but does not require any changes in the law. According to the proposal, KNF is to take action as soon as possible.

* According to the proposals, a recommendation from the European Systemic Risk Board on foreign currency loans (ERRS/2011/1) should discourage sales of foreign-currency loans portfolios from Polish banks to entities abroad.

RETURN OF EXCESSIVE FX CONVERSION FEES

* The president's office also presented on Tuesday the main points of a bill that will force banks to refund to foreign-currency borrowers excessively high costs of currency conversion fees charged by banks, the so-called FX spreads.

* The bill will concern loan agreements signed from Jul. 1, 2000 to Aug. 26, 2011.

* The bill states that an FX spread higher than 0.5 percent is excessive.

* The president's office said the total cost for banks of returning the FX spreads to borrowers would be from 3.6 billion zlotys ($932 million) to 4 billion zlotys ($1.04 billion), if all eligible borrowers apply to participate.