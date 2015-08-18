FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.bank warns draft FX loans bill may cause losses for banks
August 18, 2015 / 1:56 PM / in 2 years

Polish c.bank warns draft FX loans bill may cause losses for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank said on Tuesday that the Swiss franc-denominated mortgage draft law may cost the local banking sector 21 billion zlotys ($5.6 billion), creating risk of claims by lenders and their owners if implemented.

The central bank said in an opinion sent to the upper chamber of the parliament that 47 percent of foreign currency credit holders would be eligible for conversion of their loans into zlotys mainly at lenders’ cost under the bill.

“Taking into account the potential impact of the act on public finances one should also pay attention to a number of legal opinions that state that there are doubts regarding the constitutionality of the act’s provisions,” it said. ($1 = 3.7775 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adxrian Krajewski)

