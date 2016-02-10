FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish FX loans conversion could cost c.bank half of its reserves
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Polish FX loans conversion could cost c.bank half of its reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - If Poland’s central bank decided to use its reserves in the process of converting foreign exchange-denominated loans into zlotys it could cost the central bank half of its reserves, a central bank official said on Wednesday.

“It would be 50 percent in our case,” head of the bank’s financial stability department Jacek Osinski told reporters, asked about the impact on conversion on the bank’s reserves in a scenario where the bank gets involved in the conversion.

Earlier on Wednesday, the central bank said that a proposed conversion of Swiss franc loans may cost banks up to 44 billion zlotys ($11.2 billion) and knock down the zloty and Polish sovereign ratings.

The central bank’s forex reserves amounted to $100 billion at January-end. ($1 = 3.9323 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.