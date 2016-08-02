Polish c.bank to encourage banks to re-denominate FX loans -source

WARSAW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Polish president's chancellery will present on Tuesday its draft bill aimed at resolving the Swiss franc-denominated mortgage problem, which will not include a forced re-denomination of such credits into zlotys, a source close to the matter said.

But the central bank's governor Adam Glapinski will present a mechanism which will encourage banks to cooperate in re-denomination, a source said.

"Today at the press conference Glapinski will be talking about a certain controlling and regulatory mechanism, which - without a need for legislatory changes - will force banks to 'cooperate more willingly' in terms of credits' conversion," the source said.

Central bank governor is expected to ask regulator KNF to impose risk weights and capital requirements on banks with Swiss franc-denominated mortgages portfolio, the source also said.

The central bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)