Polish FX loans bill may lead to "very serious" zloty losses-c.banker

WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A large-scale conversion of Polish Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys based on the current bill could cause a very serious depreciation of the zloty, central bank non-voting board member Andrzej Raczko said on Thursday.

“If the conversion took place on a mass scale then this would lead to a very serious depreciation of the zloty exchange rate, which will cause ... the cost for banks to be much higher,” Raczko told a Senate committee referring to previous cost estimates of the conversion of about 22 billion zlotys ($5.86 billion).

“We could imagine that the central bank would intervene, but its capabilities are limited, so if it was to be on a large scale then we may have negative macroeconomic consequences.” ($1 = 3.7515 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)