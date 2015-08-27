FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish FX loans bill may lead to "very serious" zloty losses-c.banker
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 27, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Polish FX loans bill may lead to "very serious" zloty losses-c.banker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A large-scale conversion of Polish Swiss franc-denominated mortgages into zlotys based on the current bill could cause a very serious depreciation of the zloty, central bank non-voting board member Andrzej Raczko said on Thursday.

“If the conversion took place on a mass scale then this would lead to a very serious depreciation of the zloty exchange rate, which will cause ... the cost for banks to be much higher,” Raczko told a Senate committee referring to previous cost estimates of the conversion of about 22 billion zlotys ($5.86 billion).

“We could imagine that the central bank would intervene, but its capabilities are limited, so if it was to be on a large scale then we may have negative macroeconomic consequences.” ($1 = 3.7515 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.