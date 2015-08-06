Poland approves Swiss franc mortgage partial conversion bill

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Polish parliament approved late on Wednesday a law under which some Swiss franc mortgage holders would have an option of converting their debt into zlotys at the current market rate, which would allow them to escape the FX risk, mostly at lenders’ expense.

More than half a million Poles took out mortgages denominated in Swiss francs several years ago to benefit from low interest rates and some are now struggling with repayments after the value of the franc surged in January.

The issue has become a central theme in campaigning ahead of the October parliamentary election, as Swiss franc mortgages are worth some 144 billion zlotys ($37.65 billion), or about 8 percent of Poland’s gross domestic product.

The law, proposed by ruling Civic Platform (PO) party, assumes that some people living in apartments and homes no bigger than 100 and 150 square metres respectively will be allowed to convert their Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys at a current rate.

Banks would calculate the difference between the value of the debt now, and the amount the borrower would have had to pay if they had taken the loan out in zlotys. Ninety percent of the difference will be deducted from the mortgage, at the lending bank’s expense.

It is unclear if president-elect Andrzej Duda, backed by the biggest opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), will sign the bill after he is sworn in on Thursday. During the election campaign he had proposed a full conversion at a historical rate.

Duda’s proposal may cost up to 64 billion zlotys, but analysts have said that he would probably find a cheaper solution as his initial ideas could push some lenders under water.

PiS is leading in recent opinion polls ahead of October general election. The party has already submitted its amendments to the PO’s draft bill, but they were rejected by a parliamentary panel, dominated by PO.

PO said on Wednesday its bill will cost banks 9.5 billion zlotys. Now the bill will be sent to PO-controlled senate and then to the president. ($1 = 3.8246 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary, additional reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)