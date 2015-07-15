Polish gov't plan on FX loans a challenge for banks-Fitch

WARSAW, July 15 (Reuters) - A proposal from Poland’s governing party on the partial conversion of mortgages denominated in Swiss francs would result in a loss for Polish banks of around $2.5 billion, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

The incumbent Civic Platform (PO) party has proposed a bill that will allow 20 percent of holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages to convert them into zlotys at the current rate, with lenders paying half the conversion cost.

“We believe the estimated potential loss of PLN 9.0-9.5 billion ($2.4-2.53 billion) for the sector should be manageable, especially as it would probably be incurred over several years,” Fitch said about the ruling party proposal. ($1 = 3.7507 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)