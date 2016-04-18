Poland's ruling party head says c.bank to help with FX loans -report

WARSAW, April 18 (Reuters) - Dealing with Poland’s costly Swiss-franc mortgages will have to involve the central bank while the condition of lenders will also be considered, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of ruling Law and Justice (PiS), told wSieci weekly.

Over half a million Poles took on Swiss franc-denominated mortgages in the past, only to see repayment costs rise as the franc appreciated duing the financial crisis.

“This will be a serious operation, which has to take into consideration the banks’ condition, but (will be) fully feasible. The central bank will have to get involved,” Kaczynski said in an interview published on Monday.

In January, Polish president Andrzej Duda presented a draft bill on solving the issue, mainly at banks’ cost. According to the local regulator, the proposal would cost 67 billion zlotys ($17.6 billion), a sum analysts say would be unbearable for lenders.

The presidential office now plans to conclude work on the issue by the beginning of June.

Apart from solving the Swiss-franc loan problem, which Kaczynski called “a form of modern slavery,” Poland should also help those who bought costly and binding financial products flagged as insurance at banks and other financial institutions.

Kaczynski said that around 5 million Poles paid almost 50 billion zlotys for such products.

“What does a normal country do in such a situation? It demands return of the money and paying a fine,” he said.

Kaczynski also said that the Economy Minister Mateusz Morawiecki should be granted more power, so that he can fully develop his long-term economic growth plan for Poland.

“This requires orchestrating all the economic ministries in one hand. This must be a hand of someone who is really perfectly knowledgeable in this and who is a well-known figure on the international market.”

Morawiecki quit as head of Poland’s third-largest bank by assets, BZ WBK, owned by Spain’s Banco Santander , to join the PiS government late last year. ($1 = 3.8112 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Toby Chopra)