Poland's president unsatisfied with FX conversion bill-aide

KRYNICA ZDROJ, Poland, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s draft law proposed by the ruling party PO which splits the FX conversion costs equally between banks and their clients is “unsatisfactory”, the president’s aide said on Tuesday.

“We are now considering setting up a team at the president’s chancellery, including borrowers, lenders and experts, since the draft law splitting the costs 50 to 50 is not satisfactory,” Maciej Lopinski, the head of president’s aides told reporters.

Poland’s upper chamber of the parliament decided last week to restore the foreign currency mortgage conversion bill to its initial form when it comes to splitting the cost equally between banks and credit holders. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)