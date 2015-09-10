Poland won't pass FX loan conversion bill before election-speaker

WARSAW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Polish parliament speaker Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska said on Thursday that she saw passing the draft bill on converting Swiss franc-denominated mortgages before October general as unrealistic.

“It is very difficult to pass all these works. It seems unrealistic in this (parliamentary) term,” she told public radio.

Ruling party Civic Platform (PO), represented by Kidawa-Blonska, proposed the draft bill assuming that lenders will pay 50 percent of the conversion costs, estimated as a whole at 22 billion zlotys ($5.9 billion).

According to polls, main opposition party Law and Justice (PiS) is set to win election, with PO trailing behind in second place. ($1 = 3.7595 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)