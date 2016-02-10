Polish c.bank: FX loans conversion could cost up to $11.2 bln

WARSAW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s proposed conversion of Swiss franc loans may cost banks up to 44 billion zlotys ($11.2 billion) and knock down the zloty and Polish sovereign ratings, the central bank said on Wednesday in a regular financial sector stability report.

The president’s office laid out a draft law in January to saddle lenders with the costs of converting Swiss franc mortgages, aiming to help more than half a million Poles with such loans after the value of the franc rose.

“One has to stress that a mass conversion of loans may also lead to zloty depreciation and ratings revisions that would be negative for Poland,” the central bank said, adding the plan may push 70 percent of the banking sector into losses.