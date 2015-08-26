FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland will observe law when resolving FX mortgage issue -FinMin
August 26, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Poland will observe law when resolving FX mortgage issue -FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Poland observes international law and will restore a bill on coverting foreign exchange mortgage loans to its initial version to avoid potential lawsuits from foreign parents of Polish banks, a deputy finance minister said.

Izabela Leszczyna said on Wedneday that the bill on converting FX mortgages, currently debated by the Senate, will have a chance to return to its initial version, which put half of the cost of conversion on banks and not 90 percent as has been the case after an amendment in the lower chamber of parliament.

She also said that foreign banks voiced no protests to the initial version of the bill. ($1 = 3.6888 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

