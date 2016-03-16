FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish minister says very important to preserve stability of banks
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Polish minister says very important to preserve stability of banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - It is very important to preserve the stability of Polish banks, a minister coordinating works on new legislation said on Wednesday, commenting on the financial regulator’s estimates of the cost of converting foreign exchange loans into zlotys.

Henryk Kowalczyk also told Reuters that if the calculations of the financial watchdog were to be confirmed, it would be a reason to spread the cost of the bill over time.

Poland’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday a proposed bill to convert foreign currency mortgages into zlotys could cost local lenders up to eight times their 2015 profits, potentially pushing one of Europe’s healthier banking sectors into crisis. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.