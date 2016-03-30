FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish deputy PM says president working on new CHF mortgage proposal
March 30, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Polish deputy PM says president working on new CHF mortgage proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda is working on a new proposal aimed at resolving the issue of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

The country’s financial watchdog said earlier this month that a bill previously proposed by the president to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys could potentially push one of Europe’s healthier banking sectors into crisis.

The president’s office said back then it would take the watchdog calculations into account in its further works on the legislation. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)

