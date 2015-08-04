FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish parliament rejects opposition party's FX mortgage amendments
August 4, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

Polish parliament rejects opposition party's FX mortgage amendments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s parliamentary finance committee rejected on Tuesday main opposition party Law and Justice’s amendments to the governing party’s FX mortgage bill, which would see almost all Swiss mortgages converted into zlotys.

Earlier on Tuesday, Law and Justice lawmaker Pawel Szalamacha said an estimated cost of the amendments for the banks may stand at 12-15 billion zlotys ($3.2-$4.0 billion), without giving any details.

Law and Justice, currently leading in polls ahead of the October parliamentary election, had previously said it wanted all Swiss franc-denominated mortgages to be converted into zlotys at a historical rate, a move that would cost up to 64 billion zlotys.

The committee passed the governing party’s amendments to its own bill, aimed at increasing the number of people eligible to convert their FX credits into zlotys at a present rate, with banks compensating half of the cost. ($1 = 3.7818 zlotys) (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski and Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
