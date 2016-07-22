FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Polish president to present FX loans draft bill soon -spokesman
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 22, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

Polish president to present FX loans draft bill soon -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 22 (Reuters) - Polish president will soon present his draft bill aimed at resolving the issue of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, president's spokesman Marek Magierowski said on Friday.

"This project will be proceeded in such a way ... as to help people who feel they are victims of banks, but on the other hand to still maintain the banking sector's stability," Magierowski told private broadcaster Polsat News.

According to media reports, the proposal will likely not be very different to an earlier draft, which assumed that banks will have to give every foreign exchange borrower several options.

These would include returning excessive amount of money banks charged clients when selling them currencies in the past, allowing them to walk away from mortgage in exchange for the house or apartment, or converting the remaining part of the mortgage into zloty-denominated one. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.