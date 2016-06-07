Polish president's adviser: cost of FX loans bill to be spread over years

WARSAW, June 7 (Reuters) - The cost to Polish banks of solving the Swiss franc-denominated mortgages problem will be spread over years thanks to securitisation, a president's adviser Witold Modzelewski said on Tuesday.

Modzelewski said that neither the central bank nor the state budget will be involved and it will be banks themselves that would create a special purpose vehicle for the securitisation.

His colleague from the team of presidential advisers, Jaroslaw Mielcarek, estimated that the cost of the suggested solutions may amount to 40 billion zlotys ($10.45 billion), which would be spread over for example 30 years. ($1 = 3.8261 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Marcin Goettig)