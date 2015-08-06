FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish watchdog says FX loan bill significant for banks' stability
August 6, 2015

Polish watchdog says FX loan bill significant for banks' stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s financial sector regulator KNF described on Thursday measures taken by the parliament to adress the Swiss francs mortgages issue as significant and said it sees a need to calculate their impact on the banking sector’s stability.

“Changes in the project, which goes to the Senate, are significant. One needs to carefully measure the consequences for the stability of the banking sector,” KNF spokesman said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions.

“One has to remember that the work on the bill has been taken because of the lack of an adequate reaction from banks to the new situation, lack of the voluntary systemic solution to the Swiss franc loans problem,” he added. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

