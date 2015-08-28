FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Senate committee: FX loans bill back to initial version-PAP
August 28, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Senate committee: FX loans bill back to initial version-PAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s Senate public finance committee recommended on Thursday to restore the bill on converting foreign exchange-denominated mortgages into zlotys to its initial version that puts a smaller burden on banks, Poland’s state news agency PAP said.

The Senate, controlled by the ruling Civic Platform (PO) party, will vote on the bill at its sitting on September 2-4.

Any changes introduced to the bill by the Senate will require approval of the lower chamber, the Sejm.

Earlier in August, the Sejm amended the bill with votes of opposition lawmakers and junior coalition partner PSL, doubling the burden on banks from the conversion to over $5 billion. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)

